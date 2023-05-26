Citigroup strategists raised their recommendation on U.S. equities to neutral from underweight as recent advances in AI boost tech shares, while signs that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle are also expected to drive U.S. stocks outperformance.
