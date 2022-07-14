Bank of America has lowered its 2022 target for the S&P 500 by 900 points to 3,600, citing its forecast for a recession this year and expectations for a Federal Reserve ‘pivot’ in 2023.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Inflation expectations key as investors weigh prospect of 100 basis point Fed rate hike, strategist says - July 14, 2022
- The Tell: Bank of America slashes S&P 500 target to ‘lowest on the Street’ after recession forecast - July 14, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: With inflation rising and fears of recession, watch out for these 3 key numbers in company earnings reports and the solution to the labor shortage in construction? More women and immigrants, says Harvard researcher - July 14, 2022