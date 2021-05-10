The U.S. economy may be seeing a powerful restart as the pandemic subsides, but the world’s largest asset manager sees pitfalls in underestimating just how slow the Federal Reserve can go in tightening monetary policy.
- The Tell: BlackRock sees ‘high bar’ for Fed to change its policy stance, even with powerful economic restart - May 10, 2021
- FDA authorizes emergency use of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID vaccine to kids 12-15 - May 10, 2021
- : Biden reinstates protections for LGBTQ Americans to guard against transgender health-care discrimination - May 10, 2021