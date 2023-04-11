BlackRock has upped its overweight of inflation-linked bonds, a move the giant asset manager said it made in March to ‘quickly take advantage’ of the market pricing in a lower cost of living despite persistent price pressures.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Front Office Sports: Who is the highest-paid women’s college basketball coach? - April 11, 2023
- Bond Report: 2- and 10-year Treasury yields rise for fourth straight session ahead of U.S. inflation report - April 11, 2023
- : Blackstone closes largest real estate or private equity drawdown fund ever raised at $30.4 bln - April 11, 2023