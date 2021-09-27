Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / The Tell: BlackRock’s Boivin says firm is dipping its toes in Chinese assets amid ‘pro-risk’ stance despite market jitters

The Tell: BlackRock’s Boivin says firm is dipping its toes in Chinese assets amid ‘pro-risk’ stance despite market jitters

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 7 mins ago

Adek Berry/Agence France-Presse/Getty ImagesBlackRock Inc.’s Jean Boivin says his firm is “dipping our toes” in Chinese assets amid a tactically “pro-risk” stance, despite recent market jitters.In a note released on Monday, the head of BlackRock Investment Institute and others said they’re remaining pro-risk given a broadening economic restart, and that the firm is testing Chinese assets “in the context of very small client allocations.” The comments came as the S&P 500 SPX and Nasdaq Composite COMP indexes appeared to be headed for their worst month in almost a year, driven largely by the Fed’s desire to taper bond purchases soon and recent concerns about troubled Chinese developer Evergrande Group HK:3333. Investors pay close attention to New York-based BlackRock’s BLK views given its enormous size and presence in financial markets as the world’s largest money manager. As of the second quarter, BlackRock’s assets under management rose to $9.5 trillion, with the firm closing in on a once-unthinkable $10 trillion. BlackRock Investment Institute is the firm’s research arm — helping to inform portfolio managers, who make their own decisions.“We believe the path for further gains in risk assets has narrowed after an extended run higher, warranting a selective approach, but we reaffirm our tactical pro-risk stance,” according to the note penned by Boivin and others. In a televised interview with Bloomberg News on Monday, Boivin was quoted as saying that the likelihood of easing Covid-19 restrictions in coming months means a “broad market exposure” to Chinese equities should be considered.On Monday, tech shares led the way lower in U.S. stocks, while energy and financials — sectors that tend to well in a rising-rate environment — pushed higher. The S&P 500 was down by less than 0.1% for the day, while the Nasdaq was lower by 0.4%. The Dow rose 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.