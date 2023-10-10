A rout in Treasury bonds that has helped trample stocks and revive recession fears in the U.S. took a breather on Monday, as long-dated Treasury yields recorded their biggest pullback since March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Birkenstock prices IPO at $46 a share: reports - October 10, 2023
- The Tell: Bruising Treasury bond selloff is looking long in the tooth, says Deutsche Bank strategist - October 10, 2023
- : Silk Road Medical stock falls following outlook, CEO’s retirement - October 10, 2023