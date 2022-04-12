The Tell: ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.
