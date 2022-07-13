Chinese commodity import volumes were generally weak in June due to pandemic lockdowns and country’s weakness in the construction and heavy industry sectors, says an economist at Capital Economics
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: China’s commodities imports might be close to a bottom, but demand remains soft, says economist - July 13, 2022
- The Fed: Fed will have ‘zero patience’ for high inflation readings and some economists expect them to get more aggressive - July 13, 2022
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end lower for 4th straight day as CPI data shows inflation at 41-year high - July 13, 2022