Citigroup analysts have raised their S&P 500 target for the end of this year by 600 points to 4,600, a revision they said reflects the increased chances of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Young conservatives reflect GOP’s move away from economic priorities, political scientist says - July 28, 2023
- The Tell: Citigroup raises S&P 500 target for 2023 on increased chances of ‘soft landing’ - July 28, 2023
- : Feds propose 18% fuel-economy increase — to 43.5 MPG — for new vehicles by 2032 - July 28, 2023