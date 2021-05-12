Climate change and increasingly severe weather events will take a toll on aging public utilities, especially water and sewer systems, leading to higher costs, higher debt loads, and rising rates for customers, according to recent research.
- The Tell: Climate change means public utilities will need billions in upgrades over the next decade, report says - May 12, 2021
- Peter Morici: Industrial policy and Fed policy are the keys to confronting inequality and China - May 12, 2021
- : Strong growth in March shows U.K. economy headed for swift recovery - May 12, 2021