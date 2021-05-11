The Tell: Climate change means water and sewer utilities will need billion of upgrades over the next decade, report says

Climate change and increasingly severe weather events will take a toll on aging public utilities, especially water and sewer systems, leading to higher costs, higher debt loads, and rising rates for customers, according to recent research.
