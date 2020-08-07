The overwhelming bearishness surrounding the dollar is unnerving Morgan Stanley strategists who argue that the extreme positioning could see the greenback’s selloff slow down.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Dollar is most ‘oversold’ in 40 years and that could hold back the global stock market rally, warns Morgan Stanley - August 7, 2020
- Calculating America’s eviction crisis: Up to 40 million people are at risk of being kicked out of their homes - August 7, 2020
- Gold prices end Friday 2% lower but book more than 2% weekly gain to hold well above $2,000 mark - August 7, 2020