What makes the decline technically very significant is that closing below the Feb. 8 closing low of 23,860.46 completes half of the final step needed to trigger a Dow Theory sell signal, as MarketWatch senior columnist Mark Hulbert explained. T
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Preview: Is the pressure off? Inflation likely to die down in February, but don’t get used to it - March 24, 2018
- The Tell: Dow Theory sell signal is now just one step away from being triggered - March 24, 2018
- March Madness: The Dow is on the brink of logging its ugliest March loss in nearly 40 years - March 24, 2018