With second-quarter earnings season kicking off, investors will get a view of consumer health in an economy still stuck with high inflation as the U.S. stock market climbs this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Crude oil ends higher, Brentat highest since April, with U.S. supply data ahead - July 11, 2023
- : Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million for fake accounts, junk fees and withheld credit-card rewards - July 11, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: Cities generate dangerous underground heat. It could be an energy source instead. - July 11, 2023