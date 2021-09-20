The Tell: Fixed-income markets ‘holding up OK,’ TwentyFour portfolio manager says, as Evergrande sparks stock selloff

Fixed-income markets in the U.S. didn’t seem as spooked as equities by a looming default by Chinese property giant Evergrande, according to David Norris, the head of U.S. credit at TwentyFour Asset Management.
