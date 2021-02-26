The Tell: GameStop saga illustrates rising ‘noise trader risk’ that could feed market volatility, warns quantitative analyst

The GameStop rally could herald a rise in “noise trader risk,” potentially driving rational traders from obscure, less liquid corners of the stock market and stoking increased volatility, warns one quantitative analyst.
