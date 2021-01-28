The Tell: GameStop saga’s real lesson: ‘Don’t short troubled companies at the start of an economic cycle’

The battle between day traders and short sellers over GameStop Corp. that’s blotting out everything else on Wall Street this week offers up an important but much more lasting and practical lesson for investor than the dominant David vs. Goliath narrative would suggest.
