The Tell: Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, citing worries over COVID-19’s winter spread

Goldman Sachs has reduced its growth forecasts for the U.S. and Europe for the latter part of this year and early 2021, citing increased concerns over lockdowns and soaring virus cases, alongside a stimulus package that will probably be far less than hoped.
