The Tell: Goldman sees ‘low but rising risk’ Trump will intervene to weaken U.S. dollar

Will President Donald Trump put the government’s money where his mouth is in an effort to quench his desire for a weaker U.S. dollar? Analysts at Goldman Sachs say it’s still unlikely, but the risk is rising.
