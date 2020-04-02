The Tell: He nailed the March coronavirus selloff — now he says there’s another 30% to go before the stock market hits bottom

Hedge-fund manager Dan Niles, in a note cited by Yahoo Finance this week, warned his clients way back in February that he was getting “increasingly worried” investors weren’t ready for the impact the spread of the coronavirus could have on the U.S. economy. He’s not any more optimistic now then he was back then.
