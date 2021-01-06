The Tell: Here’s how bitcoin could soon be worth $146,000 according to JPMorgan

JPMorgan researchers point to outflows from gold-pegged exchange traded funds, or ETFs, and inflows into a digital-currency focused trusts sponsored by Grayscale, for example, as part of the evidence pointing to increased use of bitcoin as a gold-like asset, which would help to drive its price further into the stratosphere.

