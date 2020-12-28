The Tell: Here’s the stock-market tailwind skeptics may overlook as S&P 500 hits records

Stocks are on track to end a tumultuous 2020 with a push to all-time highs, stoking fears the market has rallied too far and too fast for its own good. But the rally is accompanied by a rare round of upward revisions to earnings expectations, which have historically tended to offer a strong tailwind, according to analysts at Jefferies.
