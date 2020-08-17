The Tell: If history repeats, the stock market will close at a new high by the end of August

The S&P 500 made two failed attempts last week to take out its record close for February, causing some investors to worry the rally is running out of steam. History, on the other hand, suggests — but doesn’t guarantee — that a new high is likely by the end of the month, says CFRA’s Sam Stovall.
