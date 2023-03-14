Investor Michael Burry said in a tweet late Monday that he expects the crisis surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to be resolved “very quickly” one day after comparing SVB’s collapse to the great financial crisis and the dot-com bubble.
