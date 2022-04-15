The Tell: Investment grade bond-market sees worst patch since Lehman Bothers collapse

Only two other points in the history of the U.S. investment-grade bond market are as bad as its negative -10.5% performance to start 2022: in 1980 and in 2008, according to BofA Global.
