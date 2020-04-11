The Tell: Investor whose ‘explosive’ strategy just returned 4,144% says a ‘true crash’ in stocks is still to come

If you listened to Mark Spitznagel, the founder of Universa Investments, back in March, you probably made a nice little profit — or at least avoided some of those nasty losses — when the coronavirus outbreak blew up the long-running bull market.
