The Tell: Keeping slaughterhouses open to protect U.S. meat supply may boost these food-packaging companies

The Trump administration is looking to keep U.S. meat-processing plants open during coronavirus to stem havoc on farms and shortages at grocery stores, but these food-packaging companies also could benefit.
