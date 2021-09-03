As the increasing demand and media attention pushes up the prices of popular NFT collections, buying frenzy of such digital assets also elevates prices of ether and other smart contract blockchains.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘They’ve been silent’ Many companies are on the sidelines about the new Texas abortion law — will they stay there? - September 3, 2021
- The Tell: NFT marketplace OpenSea records $3.4 billion transaction volume in August, 10 times the month before - September 3, 2021
- : Match stock rallies on inclusion to S&P 500 in reshuffling - September 3, 2021