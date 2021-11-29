Oil futures can shake off the omicron-inspired selloff and “overshoot” to the upside, potentially “overshooting” to $150 a barrel in 2023 with OPEC+ “firmly in the driver’s seat,” say analysts at J.P. Morgan.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: These 60 stocks, including DraftKings, Zillow and Virgin Galactic, are down at least 50% from their 2021 highs - November 29, 2021
- The Tell: Oil could still hit $150 a barrel with OPEC+ ‘in the driver’s seat’: J.P. Morgan - November 29, 2021
- London Markets: Resource stocks drive gains for FTSE 100 after biggest drop since the early days of the pandemic - November 29, 2021