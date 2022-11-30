Once one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls, JP Morgan Chase & Co. equity analyst Marko Kolanovic released a much more downbeat outlook for stocks on Wednesday, calling for equity prices to stumble early next year as the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes batter the U.S. economy.
