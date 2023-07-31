Piper Sandler analysts boost their year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 4,825 from 4,625, implying a roughly 5.3% upside from the large-cap index’s current levels on Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Salesforce’s AI-fueled stock rally may need to cool — and Morgan Stanley prefers another software play - July 31, 2023
- The Tell: Piper Sandler raises S&P 500 target for 2023 as stock-market breadth expands, positive earnings underpin equities - July 31, 2023
- Earnings Outlook: Amazon earnings preview: All eyes on retail and AWS growth - July 31, 2023