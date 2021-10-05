The Tell: Rate fears just another ‘white knuckle moment’ for tech stocks, says this analyst who’s forecasting rebound of at least 10%

To closely followed tech analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, this is just a “white knuckle moment” that will soon pass. Ives says the worries around rising yields and growth stock valuations will give way to a year-end rally of at least 10%.

Read Full Story