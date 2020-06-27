Richard Koo, chief economist at the Nomura Research Institute, argues further fiscal stimulus measures will be needed even after the severity of the pandemic lessens
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Recovery will be slow if governments don’t do more, says influential economist - June 27, 2020
- Letter from Arizona: Hospitals grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases, while - June 27, 2020
- Coronavirus update: U.S. sets another record for new cases and some states scramble to revisit their reopening plans - June 27, 2020