Data purporting to show that China has been dumping its holdings of Treasury bonds have caught the attention of market bears and the financial press.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Reports that China has been dumping Treasury bonds have been greatly exaggerated - October 5, 2023
- ETF Wrap: Here’s where ETF investors could turn to hide as Treasurys sell-off upends U.S. stocks - October 5, 2023
- : ‘The Golden Bachelor’ was ABC’s No. 1 series premiere on Hulu - October 5, 2023