What should you do with your stimulus check? Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” offered a bit of advice to his 1.3 million followers on Twitter for when that cash finally arrives.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki: Don’t save your money! Spend it on the ‘best buy for future security’ - April 5, 2020
- Trump, Republicans resist calls for widespread use of mail-in ballots - April 5, 2020
- Anthony Fauci says the coming week ‘is going to be shocking to some’ - April 5, 2020