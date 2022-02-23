The Tell: Russia and the stock market: ‘Fate of tech’ far outweighs Moscow when it comes to S&P 500, says BofA

Investors have been anxious over geopolitical tensions tied to Russia, but the S&P 500 index has minuscule exposure to the country while technology continues to dominate its weightings, according to BofA Global Research.
