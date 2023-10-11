Russia imposed a capital-control measure aimed at stabilizing a volatile ruble, news reports said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Russia imposes capital-control measure in bid to stabilize ruble: reports - October 11, 2023
- The Tell: Consumer staples is the S&P 500’s second worst performing sector in 2023. Why it still doesn’t look attractive despite cheap valuation. - October 11, 2023
- IRS notifies Microsoft it owes an additional $29 billion in back taxes - October 11, 2023