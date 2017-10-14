Saudi Arabia is thinking about giving up on its plan to list state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in New York, London or elsewhere, according to news reports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Artificial intelligence will create new jobs, but poses same thorny issues as trade - October 14, 2017
- Economic Preview: Buyer’s market? Not in housing. Sales sag in key tract of U.S. economy - October 14, 2017
- The Tell: Saudi Arabia thinks about shelving international IPO for Saudi Aramco: reports - October 14, 2017