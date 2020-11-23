The Tell: Short-sellers disappear as market gears up for shortened holiday week

You might not know it from the depressing headlines, but it’s been a great run for the bulls and an increasingly brutal stretch for those betting against the stock market. At the end of October, the median stock in the S&P 500 had outstanding short interest accounting for just 1.6% of market cap, the lowest level since at least 2004, according to Goldman data.
