Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke. - September 21, 2022
- : ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen says in justifying gaming-card price hike - September 21, 2022
- Zelensky urges world leaders to punish Russia for invasion in U.N. address - September 21, 2022