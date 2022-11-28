Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- UnitedHealth announces mixed guidance for this year, 2023 - November 28, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk claims Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from App Store - November 28, 2022
- : Irish authorities fine Meta $274M over privacy lapses - November 28, 2022