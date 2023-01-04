Kriss Kringle shows up late to deliver a seasonal Santa Claus rally to the stock market. Investors hope it will keep the bears at bay.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Amazon to lay off more than 17,000 workers, more that originally expected - January 4, 2023
- The Margin: Finding the comedy in the Kevin McCarthy speaker drama: ‘This is the best season of CSPAN … ever’ - January 4, 2023
- The Tell: Stock market got a ‘Santa Claus rally’ after all - January 4, 2023