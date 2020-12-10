The Tell: Stock-market sentiment hitting ‘ludicrous’ territory, but when will bulls ‘pay the piper’?

The stock market’s run to all-time highs has the look of a classic grind higher, but bullish sentiment levels — a contrarian indicator — are getting extreme, technical analysts warn.
