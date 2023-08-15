U.S. stocks may face a challenging time in the next two months, as the correlations between the S&P 500 sector indexes and the main index are extremely low, according to a report Tuesday by Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Robert Powell’s Retirement Portfolio: Your company may want to hold on to your 401(k) assets when you retire — and you may want to let them - August 15, 2023
- In One Chart: China’s Country Garden’s bonds see buying interest after sinking to deeply distressed levels - August 15, 2023
- The Tell: Stocks may slip as S&P 500 sector correlations to the index stand extremely low - August 15, 2023