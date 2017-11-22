Fundstrat strategist Tom Lee earlier this month tapped the brakes on his bold bitcoin outlook, saying its price tag had gotten way ahead of the fundamentals. Now, he’s changed his tune.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Carl Icahn snaps up SandRidge Energy shares after questionable acquisition - November 22, 2017
- The Tell: Strategist who waved caution flag on bitcoin now says all is green again - November 22, 2017
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500, Dow close lower as Fed minutes affirm interest-rate hike in near future - November 22, 2017