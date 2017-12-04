The Tell: Tax cuts are halfway priced into the stock market, J.P. Morgan says

Tax cuts are roughly halfway priced into the stock market, leaving room for the S&P 500 to hit 2,800 by early 2018, according to J.P. Morgan analysts. And a violent rotation into value stocks may also have room to run.
