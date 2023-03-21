Megacap technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. have outperformed the broader market by the widest margin in years following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other U.S. lenders.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Trump wouldn’t have the Manhattan D.A. on his back if he’d stayed true to his love of gold - March 21, 2023
- : First Republic stock rallies after bank-backstop pledge from Treasury’s Yellen and reports of push to raise capital by JPMorgan - March 21, 2023
- Key Words: Bill Gates says AI is only the second ‘revolutionary’ tech advancement in his lifetime - March 21, 2023