The Tell: The 1% now own more than half the world’s wealth as the divide just keeps widening

This will surely come as no surprise to those families struggling to make ends meet while watching the stock market continue to bang out records, but the richest 1% now own more than half of the world’s total wealth, according to Credit Suisse.
