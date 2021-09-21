The Tell: The 10-year Treasury likely won’t be climbing to 2% this year, says strategist

Broker-dealer LPL Financial is cutting its expected range for the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.5% to 1.75% by year-end from an earlier forecast as high as 2%.
