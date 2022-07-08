Channelling his inner Yogi Berra, Bank of America Securities chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett says the bear market won’t end until the Fed lady sings.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Short-term investors might want to sit out the volatility. But here’s what longer-term investors should do, says ex-SAC analyst. - July 8, 2022
- The Tell: The ‘big low’ hasn’t been reached, and won’t be until the Fed lady sings, Bank of America strategist says - July 8, 2022
- Deep Dive: These 10 stocks from a sector that is a bear-market bulwark have upside potential of up to 30% - July 8, 2022